How long should we hold on to our old tech?

My favorite laptop ever survived a lot. It lived through being tossed around in my backpack in college, being dropped on its face on concrete and being stepped on with my full weight more than a few times. Through all of it, despite the occasional cracked screen, the missing keys and the missing pixels I kept that laptop going for at least five years.
But should I have?
Financial concerns aside, how long should we hang on to our old tech? And what should we do with it after we’re done with it?
I still remember the first computer my family ever had. It as the late 90s and we inherited an ancient, monochromatic machine that used floppy disks and ran on an interface that was nothing like the Windows computers I had used at school. We held on to that computer until I was in high school. In fact, for all I know, my parents might still have it.
Eventually, new technology forced us to move on from that old clunker. Despite my brother and I trying to convince our parents everyday that we needed something better. So it’s ironic I suppose that I’ve emulated my parents in hanging on to old tech.
Even when I no longer use it, I tend to keep my tech around. I recently found an old cell phone that is several generations old while I was cleaning out my desk. I couldn’t even remember putting it in there and yet it resurfaced like an artifact in an archeological dig.
So when should we swap?
I would say laptops should be replaced every four years. Cellphones, despite what the phone companies want you to believe, are so identical these days that pending a major advancement in technology, I’d say anyone rocking a current generation phone is good for at least the next six or seven years. I know that sounds like sacrilege for Apple users, but honestly, can you say that next year’s iPhone is going to be a massive improvement over this year’s?
When it comes to desktop computers, depending on the age of your current model, those can go for seven to eight years. If your current PC runs Windows 11, I’d say you might even be good for the next decade, unless you suddenly decide to become a graphic designer and need a big processing increase.
Game consoles are a whole different beast of course, most run on an eight-to-nine-year life cycle and typically the new console is a complete overall.
When it comes to getting rid of your old tech, I know it can be tempting to hang on to it. I mean, I’ve got old computers in the closest that still run-on Windows XP. But honestly, there is no reason you need to hang on to them. If you plan to sell your tech, make sure you remove any sensitive information from it first and complete a factory reset. If you prefer to just get rid of it, don’t just throw it in the trash. There are ways to ethically dispose of old tech. Look means of recycling our old electronics through reputable companies. The EPA has some great resources online for anyone looking to responsibly dispose of their old computers and cellphones.
Gary Reddin writes a weekly tech column.