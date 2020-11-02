For Monday, Nov. 2
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll be like a magician today, “effortlessly” pulling off a spectacle.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If there’s one thing to reliably count on, it’s that people will invariably behave in ways you do not prefer. And yet, you still believe that you’ll find the gems, get along and be happy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your cosmic gift today is a good one — tenacity — through which so much is made possible. The caveat is that you must apply this ferocious drive only to your own projects. .
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ve a playful, receptive energy for everyone you meet. Because of this, most people soften and open up around you. Spontaneous connections are a reflection of your warmth.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are no perfect people. Good relationships are about accepting the imperfections of people and appreciating many ways that strengths and weaknesses fit together.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You already know not to go to the grocery on an empty stomach. Likewise, distinguishing want vs. need over the next 10 days is trickier if you hunger and thirst for more life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There’s a streak of exhibitionism going through the day. You have something important to contribute and the general public will be receptive to it, especially with your entertaining approach.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The soldier doesn’t rush forward to battle without a strategy. The teacher has a lesson plan. The doctor reads a chart. Everyone is doing their prework today, including you. It will take many hours and be worth it.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 2). Your lucky numbers are: 2, 30, 1, 12 and 19.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Talk to your team. If you don’t have a team, then start to assemble one. An ingenious plan evolves. Also, when you respect the protocol of organizations, it respects you right back.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Just when you think you’re alone, you realize that, in fact, you are being observed by someone who is assessing how well you might fit a particular role. It’s up to you to make this your business or not.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Small decisions do have a way of rippling out to great effect. One effort that’s worth making is in matters of love and friendship.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Seems like much of today’s schedule falls under two categories at once — “potentially boring” and “mandatory attendance.” Don’t let that get you down.
—CREATORS.COM