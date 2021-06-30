For Wednesday, June 30
ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you think you can improve things, or keep them at a sweet status quo, you lead the way. But if you believe someone else has the right vision, you’ll be the first to follow. It’s not about power; it’s about the group good.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The difference between collecting and hoarding is in the rules that guide the acquisition. Hoarding is indiscriminate. What will you require of the things you add to your life? How do you know when a thing is worth having?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your mission is to thrive as a contributor to the planet. As for those bent exclusively on promoting their own welfare, you don’t get it. The good news is that you don’t have to convince anyone. Your life is convincing enough.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Life delivers poetic truths to you, brief and contrasting. Because much is left out, you’re able to fill in the blanks and reconcile contradictions. If you can’t make sense, make art.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 30). Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 4, 44 and 15.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Some of your best teachers will be people who died years ago. Their lives are your lesson plans, and they may currently seem more accessible to your apprenticeship than anyone breathing. You’ll receive answers from beyond.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Avoid being like the tourist who packs too heavily or makes too many reservations, becoming beholden to self-created obligations. All will be taken care of when you go with less and trust the whims of the moment.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t have to do things perfectly to belong to the group. In fact, since everyone in the group is imperfect, your flaws are part of your dues, so no need to hide them away.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Easy games don’t make champions. It’s as though this day is sensitive to what you need: nothing too startling, just a gentle unfolding of enough challenge to make things interesting.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your education continues, and is going much stronger outside of formal schooling than it is or ever was inside of it. With a hunger to learn as your driver, you devour whole feasts of knowledge.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll harmonize your work with the needs of the people around you. You’ll be reminded how each of them has their own circle of influence and these resonances extend indefinitely. Every small gesture matters.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are a country with your own language and laws, your own icons and culture, your own food and aesthetic. Who is taking the time to learn the country of you? Who is “living” there without fully adapting to the place?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). “Many words lead to exhaustion,” says Lao-Tzu, and you’ve felt this while falling asleep with a book or in a lecture or just wishing you were asleep when someone overshares the minutia. You deserve peace. Go to the quiet.