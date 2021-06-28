For Monday, June 28
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are those who would withhold their approval as a means of inclining you toward the fulfillment of their wishes — a lot of rigamarole for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Simplicity of thought and action will make room for joy. Patience and accordance with the way things are will bring peace to a chaotic world.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is only natural to want to possess these beautiful, temporary states that, ultimately, cannot be owned. It is wise not to throw money at problems that cannot be solved with money.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The spirit of competition is alive. You wish to be as bright, quick and sharp as you possibly can be, therefore you wish only the best for your opponent. People at their best raise the level for everyone.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 28). Your lucky numbers are: 30, 5, 52, 1 and 19.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Wandering is just what people do. Eyes, minds and bodies flow sometimes purposefully, other times aimlessly, with a restlessness that is part of the human condition. Allow for it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You are like clay, and everything you let into your life will imprint on you. You’re excited about what’s going to happen when you let in certain influences.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Relationships flow through life, some a constant throughout and others salient for a season. Either way, it is your sincere desire that everyone leaves better than before.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You remember the ones you owe a debt to and you’re working to pay up. As for those who owe you, you’ll put it out of mind. When their payment does come, it will be a delightful surprise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Love is a verb to you — a process instead of a thing that exists in space. Finding love will be like discovering yourself in a series of movements and realizing, “Hey, I am dancing.”
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The best way to complain is by making something that’s way better. Solutions are coming together in your mind. You’re coming into a streak of brilliance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Compromise is essential to life and relationships, and you’re often better for the effort. But if you find yourself having to compromise every little step of the way, it’s the sign of a bad fit.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It is harder for a person who is strongly identifying with every little detail of their image to give themselves over to the unpredictability of the moment. It takes more confidence to lose control than to gain it.