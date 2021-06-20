For Sunday, June 20
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone wants to feel special, and you have a way of making that happen for people today. Hint: Since the nature of specialness is exclusivity, star treatment can’t happen where everyone sees you treat everyone the same.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You could receive a thousand compliments and the only ones that would matter would be the ones that speak to qualities you value. You’ll think of this when you carefully choose what to praise about others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You will defend an idea or person not because there is a good chance for victory but because the entity has too few defenders and you hate to leave an underdog without a champion.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 20). Your lucky numbers are: 1, 4, 44, 20 and 15.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Moderation, balance and modesty are the understated qualities that don’t draw attention to themselves and yet make possible a level of beauty and grace that cannot be achieved through flashier means.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What’s most needed today is patience. Patience gets overlooked among more glamorous virtues but is the secret weapon of the spiritually, emotionally and financially wealthy. Seeing things pay off in the long term will inspire you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You are developing an entire catalogue of ways to interact with someone: words that mean something specific to the two of you, gestures and behaviors that reinforce your bond — all actions that celebrate love.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re good at delegating today, and there are angels around you looking for employment. They don’t need a 401(k) plan. They don’t even need wages. They just need their working orders in some semblance of prayer form.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Like the birds, you will sense the most auspicious altitude for your proverbial flight. If you sail too high, you will be faced with problems of pressure and heat and be too far up for anyone to hear your song.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The idea that rolled out in full regalia and seduced you with its glamor has now become a difficult endeavor requiring stamina, which you’ll find that you have plenty of if you keep the original vision in your mind’s eye.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). “That’s so me,” you say as you show up in a certain way. And yet, what would happen if you were to remove the notion of “me” from today’s presentation? Would it liberate you, make you uncomfortable or both?
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As you chase your goal, you are like the hunter pursuing game. Neither of you has a set path. One follows the impulse “away,” and the other goes “toward,” and the rest depends on who is faster.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You feel that in some ways you are suspended between worlds and unable to enter either. At least you are not the only one. To walk the Earth while mentally ascending to unreachable realms is the human condition.