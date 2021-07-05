For Monday, July 5
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You want the goodness you felt before. But for some reason, you can’t get there in the same way. Don’t worry. Just try something else.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Consult others before you initiate action. Even when you have enough information to respond, it will benefit you to hold back until the right moment — the moment you can take control of the situation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Because you know someone very well, you don’t have to try hard to understand. You hear it all when they say everything, and when they say nothing, several simultaneous meanings are deliberately implied. You get every one.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). In these early days of a project, the endeavor is wholly unproven. Either give yourself margins of error that are so wide, they may as well be the page itself or put up the equivalent of bumpers in a bowling lane.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 5). Your lucky numbers are: 7, 30, 11, 39 and 2.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You express yourself hoping that others will unanimously support and embrace your truth. But the good effects of your honesty happen regardless of their reaction due to the powerful, gravity-defying effects of truth-telling.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Beware of those who give their opinion like it’s gold, like it’s enriching to all on whom it is bestowed, like it’s essential to the economy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What makes humble work so satisfying is its obvious completion. It’s easy to tell when the floor is swept or the window is spotless. You’ll deal in complex and difficult work.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Having preferences can be costly. Needing things to be a certain way can cage you into a position of having to fight for what you want — or just having to wait, save, trade, negotiate, work for it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Life feels like a maze, but at least it’s a maze you get to set up for yourself. Arrange it so it’s easy to move through. What you can you do to make your environment conducive to moving forward?
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll be tapped by the challenge. Does it seem like a bad time? There is never a comfortable time to stretch because stretching is, by definition, a discomfort, though one that you could learn to crave.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A golf club could have multiple purposes. It could be used as a weapon, a hammer, meat tenderizer, rhythm instrument, etc. But of course, it is best suited to playing golf. Apt applications give tools their highest value.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Just because you can’t do a thing perfectly, or even well, doesn’t mean you can’t do it at all. Being willing to get a little messy in the process will be the key to your overall success.