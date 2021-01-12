For Tuesday, Jan. 12
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll be loved for your complexity and contradictions. You can be serious one moment and silly the next, but your true talent comes out when you’re both at the same time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Instead of either/or, you’ll think in terms of integrating everything and having it all. It sounds greedy, but it’s actually inclusive, and one of the more generous things you can do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s often the case that the ones who need you the most are too familiar with what you give to be very appreciative. This is why it’s important to do things for your own satisfaction and fulfillment.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You welcome feedback, especially if it’s negative. Negative feedback is often a problem you can solve. Coming up with solutions makes you creative, strong and, possibly, eventually, rich.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s your turn, your time; it’s on. There’s no one around who can get in your way. Even random bad luck events can’t stop you because you’ve already seen a lot of chaos, and you’ve learned how to adapt.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s a day to indulge in your favorite revenge fantasy. You know, the one in which you enjoy massive success right in the face of those who once doubted you or stood in your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It can be done. You will figure it out, and anything that seems to suggest otherwise is to be ignored. Avoid the worriers. Their energy is well-meaning but also very negative.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ve analyzed an issue for so long that you’ve paralyzed your inner decision-maker. Start fresh. Forget everything or pretend that you have. Jump in and act unthinkingly.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Be sure you’re dealing in manageable stakes. This is when you’ll feel you’ll liveliest — when you’re giving at a level you can afford to lose, and you might even be liberated by the loss.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll challenge the established ways, not because you want to draw attention to yourself but because you simply never learned the tradition. So, you naturally see things differently.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 12). Your lucky numbers are: 13, 44, 7, 33 and 10.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Complaints and criticism are the domains of the powerless or those who think they are. There’s no time to complain when you’re coming up with a strategy to win it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Reach up and find people who are excellent at the thing you’re trying to get good at. At first, it will be humbling. But if you’re fine with not being the best right away, you’ll learn quickly, and you’ll carry your own eventually.