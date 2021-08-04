For Wednesday, Aug. 4
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is no shortcut to becoming. The stages are often extremely awkward. It will feel scary and false to pretend to be something you’re not, which is precisely why transformation is only for the brave (which you are!)
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are more resolute and implacable than any opposition you could encounter. If they are stronger, wait until a moment of weakness. If they are faster, let them tire themselves out.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People are serving their own interests as they cast you in a role, decide how to see you and predict who you are. Their opinions will be only very slightly useful in your crafting of who you want to be.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). If all the world is a stage, today you’re the lighting director. You set a mood, direct attention by spotlighting important things and convey your expectations by bringing it brightly up or quietly down.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You have cultivated an ability to see yourself from a distance. This opens you to a wider range of possibilities than most others around you will ever know about. Objectivity is a cornerstone of sophistication and maturity.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 4). Your lucky numbers are: 4, 44, 2, 27 and 10.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Humor will accelerate relationships. Connection, trust and communication happen inside of a smiling breath. Everyone who laughs together is standing on common ground.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When things start to go awry and the questions pour into your mind, let them. Don’t bother answering, either — there’s no time. Get to work clearing the obstacles, and let the questions answer themselves.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There’s no shortage of disagreeable ideas, though insulting their endorsers with an opposing opinion holds no appeal. If you have nothing to prove, you’ll forgo 100 arguments to save your energy for what matters.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You make people a little uncomfortable, and that’s a good thing. Don’t rush to ease the tension or you’ll spoil the opportunity here for all to try harder, raise the level and be the best version of themselves.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The current obstacle between you and what you want is basically immaterial. Charge ahead. You’ll be surprised how little force it takes to push through. Like a proper bully, this thing has no power beyond your fear of it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Between you and the next thing, there’s a gap — an invitation to a leap of faith. If you don’t have faith, that’s fine, too. Consider engineering, aeronautics, wire-walking... there’s more than one way to bridge this.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You thought you’d learned from a mistake, but now you’re back at a place that looks suspiciously similar, and with the urge to repeat the unfruitful actions of the past! It’s a matter of the lesson being a little deeper than it looks.