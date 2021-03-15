For Monday, March 15
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone has a difficult job to do. Mistakes are likely to occur that will require your understanding. You’ll be appreciated (celebrated even) for your ability to go with the flow.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Today will point out the difference between investing, sacrificing and wasting. If you don’t hope to get a return, and you’re not taking a loss for the betterment of someone or something else, then it’s probably a waste.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The need for glamour is legitimate. Other legitimate needs include, but are not limited to: fun, novelty, thrills, delicious anticipation, adventure flirtation, silliness, frivolity, levity, ridiculousness and hilarity.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Sure, you’d like to be traveling, taking in big events or elaborately designed cities, exhibits and culture. But in the meantime, there are wonders available to you right now. Look up. The sky is a masterpiece.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). So much of your success will be a function of shifting the focus from yourself to others. When in doubt, you throw the conversational ball back, or you simply allow for silence, which in and of itself can be a lovely gift.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You are the authority of you. You’re not looking for anyone else to lay down the plan or manage you in any way. However, you will gladly take guidance from those whose methods have worked. A mentorship is in your future.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Do you get the feeling you’d better prepare for an upcoming conversation? Do you sense something crucial is at stake? You’re right. There’s something wondrous in it for you, and you’ll be glad you were prepared.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Love that is new needs to grow roots before it will sprout. Don’t expect to see anything on the surface when you’re clearly still in the “water it and hope for the best” stage.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Powerful humility is the oxymoron of champions. You show up and people feel your presence though you don’t declare it. You’re more likely to take a helping role, even the bottom rung, and lead from below.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Life is too unpredictable to waste time waiting for the ideal moment. Just go. You’ll find out some of the trouble you anticipated isn’t even a thing. Problems get small once you grow.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As far as you’re concerned, useless things aren’t pretty. What’s beautiful is functional, and what’s functional is beautiful. These are the guiding principles by which you’ll improve your environs.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What you begin today won’t be finished tomorrow, but start it anyway. Once it’s underway, it will have a force of its own and momentum will be on your side.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 15). Your lucky numbers are: 2, 29, 4, 44 and 16.