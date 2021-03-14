For Sunday, March 14
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Power depends on alignment. Misaligned values provide a friction-filled experience. But when belief, word and deed coincide beautifully, all rolls smoothly forward.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When opportunity knocked confidently at your door, you answered. Opportunity’s current signal won’t be so easily detected; it’s the flicker of feeling across someone’s face, a clip of passing dialogue. It’s as subtle as a pulse.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Accept and enjoy what you’ve made of things. Don’t let yourself obsess over what could have been different. That would only disempower you. It’s a tricky way of sabotaging the present. All good comes from loving what is.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You know what it feels like to be contractually obligated, and you know what it feels like to be in love. A relationship from one category surprisingly feels more like it belongs to the other.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Relationships get better when you slow them down a bit. Some strategies to consider: talking less, listening more, being slightly less available, making fewer, but more interesting, plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The fear you avoid worsens. Confront it, and it will be scary at first, and then gradually get a little better each time until you genuinely can’t relate to the “you” who was afraid of the thing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are few indications of character that are more defining than how a person responds to loss. As you learn about people, pay special attention to this aspect of their story.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A group is going to help you with what you wish to accomplish. It will be up to you to seek these connections, to participate in different gatherings, to find the right fit or to cherry-pick your team from different places.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have the opportunity to redefine yourself. One small habit opens the gate. Amazing things will be accomplished with mundane but decisive acts that have been systemized to the point of being automatic.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Getting the right amount of sleep will make a huge difference in how the plot of your life develops this week. You can set yourself up for it with today’s thoughtful acts of self-care and planning.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). While others turn the conversation back to themselves, you’ll be the first to say, “Tell me more,” thereby opening the door to deeper and more intricate knowledge. No wonder you’re so smart.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To be warmed by a drink, by the sun, by the knowledge that you are loved. Just one of those temperature changes would be luxurious, but all three in a single radiant moment is to feel you are missing nothing.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 14). Your lucky numbers are: 9, 10, 44, 3 and 15.