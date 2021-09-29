For Wed., Sept. 29
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Give yourself the leeway to mess around, try things on and poke your nose into the parts of it that don’t seem meant for you. The bottom line is, you won’t know until you try.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You may not think you have a lot of rules, but in fact you abide rather strictly to your preferences. You’re even more selective than usual, and will gladly pass on things that fall short of your sensory and intellectual standards.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your conversational skills will be called on. You’re in demand for being so adaptable, comfortable and effective in a variety of situations. It’s a natural extension of the sort of work and play you do today.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Nobody has life solved; it’s an unsolvable equation. Those who act like they have the answers tend to annoy the rest. So, take off some of the pressure. Don’t worry about who you are. Do what you want to do.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ve skipped over the edge of your groove and are now in an unsecured, unpredictable place. It doesn’t feel good, but it is. Don’t go back to the old pattern; that groove was a rut.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Some days you feel invincible, but today you lead with a humble part of you and, oddly enough, get more powerful results. Posturing doesn’t facilitate connection very well because people connect mostly in their vulnerability.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you adventure with others, you feel somewhat responsible for them. Assuming this high level of responsibility for your fellow humans is a lot of work, but it’s what makes you special. Besides, your people are worth it.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 29). Your lucky numbers are: 6, 3, 33, 10 and 40.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). We are all limited people in a world that will test our limits again and again — that is, if we’re living right! You welcome trials because the lessons make you smarter, faster, wiser and stronger.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Some people enjoy thinking that anything can happen. You’d rather know what’s likely to happen because it allows you to plan accordingly. Life is more interesting with a strategy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your drive is powerful, estimable and intimidating. You’re a force people both admire and fear. As a result, some of your phone calls won’t be returned — a sign to move on to more promising prospects.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll deal with the delightful and the difficult. Some act irresponsibly. Callouts are unnecessary because everyone knows what’s up. Believe the best about people and give them room to rise to the occasion.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Too much of a good thing ruins the goodness of the thing. Since life is a bit of a buffet today, restraint will be called for. How can you limit your exposure to the dangerous luxury of options?