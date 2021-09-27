For Monday, Sept. 27
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll put your head down and do the work. The motion gets you out of your own way. Soon it will seem as though the work is being done not by you, but through you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You may think you don’t have enough time to follow through with an action, when in fact time is not the issue at all. Procrastination is a fear issue, not a time issue. Just do it, then it’s quickly done.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re punctual and courteous, with the insider’s knowledge that manners are always cool, and unreliability is among the most selfish and dubious character traits. Your actions set a standard others will adhere to.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Seek the dynamic of a mentorship, which will be good for all involved. The teachers will better understand the value of their own knowledge, and the student will evolve.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The drive to achieve purrs inside you, and like a cat, it is hard for anyone to resist you in this calmly inclusive mood. You will cuddle up to the people and situations with potential to facilitate your aim.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Research will increase your options. The more options you have, the more powerful you will feel. The more powerful you feel, the better you can settle into the moment, which in turn increases your ability to make effective moves.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You take pleasure in being useful to others, and yet your value should not be entirely based in utility. Those who are only there for you when you are fulfilling a need are not true friends. Cherish the rarity of true friendship.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 27) Your lucky numbers are: 5, 30, 1, 11 and 12.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have big, interesting plans that, when executed, will be filled with ordinary moments just like this one. It’s another good reason to keep training yourself to revel in the wonder of dailiness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Doing what you tell yourself to do is a matter of self-respect. However, it is unloving to require difficult or unrealistic action of yourself. Command yourself in small increments.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Mutual gain is not only possible, it’s probable — though the way won’t be obvious. Brainstorm from all angles. You push your collaborators to new levels of creativity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A group project will make everyone richer, though it’s important to note that riches come in many different forms, the least of which is money. Fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius) will be particularly lucky for you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Yesterday is both gone and ever-present. Handle memories carefully. Just like it is in the movies, as you time travel in your mind, what you touch in the past will change destiny.