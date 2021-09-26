ARIES (March 21-April 19). As strong and grounded as you are, you can always use emotionally sturdy companionship.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don’t expect to fail, but you’re still prepared for it. Preparedness is the way of the winner! It puts you in a position to help yourself and others, which gives you confidence no matter what happens.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You never stop learning. For a curious problem solver like yourself, there is more school outside of school than there ever was inside.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The day is packed with encouragement, some of which feels like urgency rushing you along. Ultimately, it’s just the push you need to fulfill a dearly held value of yours.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Being very creative gives you an edge over many other talents, including physical strength and intellectual cleverness. You’ll come up with something new to surprise, disarm or humor people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Take the time to set yourself up for success. Think ahead to the things that will require physical work, emotional labor or the use of willpower. What can you do ahead of time to make them much easier?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Handling emotions well gives you power. The first step in managing emotions is to correctly identify them. It’s hard to identify smushed-down emotions.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 26). Your lucky numbers are: 17, 12, 39, 3 and 22.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Singing together, dancing, working and playing as a group — these things build up your joy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Like food, information can be nutritious or junky. You are drawn to what is emotionally and intellectually nourishing, which makes you picky about the media you consume.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To recognize the terrible ideas of others is a gift that helps you steer clear of bad company and dead-end roads.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s easier for you to give others your heart when you have a deep and abiding love for yourself. Need a little inspiration? You’ll find it modeled in the world today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). No need to spin the story; it isn’t necessary for you to come off like a winner. It’s better that you’re known as a real person who, just like everyone, experiments to get it right.