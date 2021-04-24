For Saturday, April 24
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because you feel competent in your ability, you will perform well regardless of what else is going on — the circumstances in the room, the condition of your tools, even trepidation and nerves will only enhance your show.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are loved and prized. While you soak in the love, being prized comes with all manner of implications that feel strange and wrong to you.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 24). Your lucky numbers are: 8, 12, 30, 4 and 15.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re torn about whether to invest in a new tool. Definitely, using something different will amplify your capacities. Don’t rule out that which you make yourself. Tools of your very own will open up fresh avenues of exploration.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Try not to get hung up on having a final, polished result because your time is better spent solving a number of problems, which you’ll never get to if you try to make any of them perfect.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll end up throwing something you thought you knew out the window. This is, ultimately, where the idea belongs — dissipated by the open air. You’re onto more relevant things.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you keep the same rules, you’ll get the same shaped result. You’re going for something else. Your process is evolving. Take away one of your rules to let it expand unimpeded by previous limits.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Fear is as normal a part of the human experiences as is having thumbs. You may eliminate emotional neediness and still be fearful. Just don’t let that fear define you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Many say they value humor, but you don’t have to say such things. Your entire point of view says it for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Do you have to look beyond the myth to find the love or are you in love with the myth? To some degree, both of these principles can be true at the same time in the same relationship. It’s worth pondering with an open heart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Mindfulness gets plenty of play in your world lately — so much so that one might forget about the utter joys of the opposite state. Mindlessness certainly has its merits, especially in the sunshine of spring!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As you make your way through the labyrinth, don’t worry too much about getting it right. Deep down, you know that this thing is just made of shrubs, and it’s scalable, should you get tired of the maze.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). This problem you see is like a wave that rises high and breaks on your shore and then reassimilates with the ocean of life like it was never anything other than that, which it wasn’t.