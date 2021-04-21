For Wednesday, April 21
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Courage doesn’t have to be a substance in limited supply. Grow your own. Cultivate it through the magic of habit. Whatever you feel like shrinking from, move toward it instead. Do that over and over and suddenly, you’re brave.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The purity of your intention will be felt by all; the loveliness of it reads loud and clear. Because of this, you don’t have to say the perfect words or overthink your approach.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 21). Your lucky numbers are: 20, 1, 18, 14 and 32.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll be moved to do something unusual, outside the routine, maybe even against the social norms. This is a new day and a new chance for self-reinvention and discovery.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s coming easily to you today — this charismatic communication that just flows. The more you use it, the stronger that flow becomes. You can share it by speaking on someone’s behalf or putting your thoughts in writing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll get two kinds of compliments today: compliments born of neediness (you pity the giver) and compliments that come from genuine appreciation (you love them back).
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Talking to a stranger is always a risk, one worth taking when you feel the friendly vibes flowing today. Regardless of what you learn, good or bad, it will be well worth the effort to get to know new people.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When there is no one telling you what you must do to improve, you’ll take matters into your own hands. You’ll explore novel territory to stay ahead of the game.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your process is more important than the end product. The product will be handed over in the end, but the process is yours. You can use your process over and over, reshaping to fit the problem at hand.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). As soon as you say what you want, the spirit of resistance perks up its ears and readies itself to take form — laziness, fear, fatigue... it has many shapes. You’re well-equipped to fight them all.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). As you repeat similar types of projects, you become more proficient in identifying which actions lead to a desirable result. But it’s when you’re pushed outside your comfort zone that you really shine.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re taking care of the things that matter to you. Some of these things you don’t recognize as crucial elements of your life, but the fact that you tend to them as you do tells the truer story.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re figuring out what’s working for you. All you have to do now is more of it! Each time increases your confidence and competence further and eases your trepidation about scaling up.