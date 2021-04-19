For Monday, April 19
ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you are rooting for someone, you will give that person so many chances — second, third, fourth — because you sincerely believe that when they finally win, so will you.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 19) Your lucky numbers are: 8, 4, 44, 38 and 20.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). No one standing on the earth with the other gravity-bound earthlings can possibly have the all-seeing perspective (or even a “most-seeing” perspective). You never assume you’ve seen enough. Today brings new angles.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have this way of making time stop; something you do for others without being remotely aware of it yourself. For that person who thinks the world of you, time stands still while you’re together.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ve done a fair amount of living, yet there’s much you haven’t experienced. When you get a little bored today, it’s a cue to start up the old wonder machine and aim it toward all the new feelings you’ve yet to feel.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You will take action and move things forward — and probably without a plan, as planning feels entirely unnecessary to you. The route is already inside you, etched into the compass of your heart.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It is absolutely possible to adapt negative emotions into positive behavior. Getting good at this alchemical skill will change your attitude about shadowy feelings. Instead of dreading them, you’ll welcome the fuel.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You greatly underestimate the effect you have on others. While it’s better to err on the side of modesty, just know that how and when you show up matters greatly to someone. Your arrival will be gleefully anticipated.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are those who would lead you to believe that what you’re trying to accomplish is complicated, when in fact it’s pretty simple. You’ve already nailed the hardest part — being brave enough to take action.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you are too literal, detailed and correct in your approach, it may make it difficult to do the most loving thing in the moment. It will benefit you to maintain an openness to other interpretations.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You wish to give people a particular feeling. It’s not entirely in your power to do so (as people’s feelings are squarely within their own domain), but you’ll certainly create an environment conducive to the mood you’re after.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Extreme measures are not necessary. It’s true they will shake your life up, make a memory and cause a temporary change. But what will work for lasting change will be easy, incremental and repetitious.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). An adrenaline rush can be pleasant or unpleasant depending on your interpretation. Lean into the thrill when this kind of energy spike happens today.