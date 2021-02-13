For Saturday, Feb. 13
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You make judgments based on the way things look, but they don’t have to appear magazine-worthy for you to be interested. The most exciting thing to you is seeing a mind at work. You’ll search every eye for evidence.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re a first-class observer, tending to what others don’t see because they are too busy trying to amass status or, more likely, buried in their phones. Through noticing, you’ll have every advantage.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Capitalize on your connections. It’s especially lucky to call people from way back. People love to hear from you and want to get involved in what you’re doing; all you have to do is ask.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It will bring good fortune to check in on your financial situation today. While managing money, you’ll see or attract an opportunity. This one contributes significantly to your bottom line.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Don’t let your attention get so divided between the physical world and the one your devices connect you to that it undermines interactions with people who are actually around you. The magic isn’t glowing from a screen; it’s just glowing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll have the choice between being productive and being curious. Your curiosity will, in one way or another, wind up serving your productivity, but it won’t work the other way around.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your beliefs change. This is how you know that you’re evolving as a person. And the beauty of it is that the people you keep in close company are changing right along with you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The day is filled with chances to be amazed, surprised and enchanted. You’ll actively investigate the avenues that interest you, putting yourself in delight’s favor.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). An investment in yourself will pay off handsomely over time, and the immediate attention and encouragement you receive will also be a pretty sweet reward.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A life filled with first experiences is rich indeed, and you never stop adding them to your life. Most make a great story. And you never know which experience is going to blossom into an obsession.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). This mission you’re on takes quite a lot of industrious energy today. Sometimes, it will require letting your mind wander. Other times, it will mean making sure that it doesn’t.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 13). Your lucky numbers are: 5, 20, 1, 49 and 16.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It’s wonderful to get away if only because it allows you to see those familiar things you tend to take for granted. When you can’t physically travel, a media escape can have a similar effect.