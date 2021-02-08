For Monday, Feb. 8
ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you’re not looking for the evidence of what people can and can’t do for you, you see others for who they are.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). This is one of those times when the idea of something is almost as good as the thing itself — and a lot less expensive. Indulge yourself in visualization and save your money.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you feel the situation is edging toward expectations you cannot fulfill, you’ll avoid it. In a healthy relationship, both people feel free.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). History is not destiny; however, when using data to predict the potential of different outcomes, the past is all we have. You’ll use your knowledge of the past plus innovation and will to create something new.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Once again, it’s time to update your standards. This is not to be confused with upgrading, as they were serving you just fine for a time, but times have changed (and how!) and the bugs must be fixed.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you find yourself in a pretty pickle, take out a fork and knife and start making sandwiches. The rule of thumb here: Everything goes down better in bite-sized pieces.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can value what you don’t understand, and that is the magnetizing effect of mystery. Learning more about a thing doesn’t necessarily make you want it more, and, in fact, demystification often lessens desire.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you’re in action, your own identity is the farthest thing from your mind. Focus solely on doing what needs doing and your character forms quite on its own.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It gets so cinematic you’ll be looking around for the camera crew — is this for real? Yes and no. The drama is heightened for effect by those who are fueled by people’s reactions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A certain amount of outrageousness will be tolerated and rules will be bent right to the edge of their breaking point.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What didn’t work the first time might not work the second or third time either, and yet you are undeterred. Pause to examine this. Why do you keep coming back? Does this problem need persistence or a change in approach?
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 8). Your lucky numbers are: 10, 46, 33, 38 and 5.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Everyone you do business with or socialize with will have their own expectations, each with a contagious influence, and they all, at certain points, intersect.