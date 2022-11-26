For Saturday, Nov. 26
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t have to accept what’s there. Much of life is negotiable to those who see it that way. If you’re unhappy with the terms you’re dealt, do some writing about it. Y
For Saturday, Nov. 26
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t have to accept what’s there. Much of life is negotiable to those who see it that way. If you’re unhappy with the terms you’re dealt, do some writing about it. Y
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Getting over fear is as simple as deciding that there is something more important at stake and letting that purpose pull you through.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Rather than following a set plan, this is a good day for playing it by ear. There’s no point in creating a bunch of rules and regulations; everyone will do what comes naturally regardless of whether it’s technically within the agreement.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are well aware that every interaction is colored by history. You may be a small part of someone’s day, but you feel a responsibility to make a difference, contributing an energy that will be carried forward to positive effect.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Speeding may get you there faster, but it’s riskier too. Also, it prevents you from seeing the features and details along the way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Be sure to question everything. It’s not that anyone is deliberately lying to you; it’s just that every scenario holds so much potential for interpretation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The settings you are seen in have a significant impact on how you are perceived. Atmospheric associations will follow you into new settings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You didn’t cause the problem and are not obligated to fix it either. Even so, you’re in a prime position to make a positive impact. Should you be inclined to take the initiative, there are many who would follow and assist you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Before attempting to make yourself happy you will consider a strange human conundrum. Though people are usually happiest when they are healthiest, our appetites often do not correspond with what’s good for us.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 26). Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 7 and 18.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It’s inevitable that the pace of the world will not always match your own. Ultimately you see this as an opportunity to learn new ways to relax and get in sync with others, a skill that contributes to your future success.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Despite everything that’s going on in your life now, if you’re expected to be somewhere you show up strong and on time no matter what.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll take charge of something that is technically not your job because the one in charge seems uncertain, or because no one seems to be in charge at all.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.