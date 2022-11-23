For Wednesday, Nov. 23
ARIES (March 21-April 19). This conundrum will confront you today: Struggling to prove your worth demonstrates a belief of unworthiness. As soon as you realize you’re deserving, there is nothing to prove and the struggle ends.
For Wednesday, Nov. 23
ARIES (March 21-April 19). This conundrum will confront you today: Struggling to prove your worth demonstrates a belief of unworthiness. As soon as you realize you’re deserving, there is nothing to prove and the struggle ends.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Do not be in a rush to give or receive information. There are reasons to hold back. Mystery is the beating heart of a relationship, so keep things unknown. If you reveal or discover everything, the story ends.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You make others feel important, interesting and singular — perhaps because it’s what you believe about them. Reflected in your gaze, a person becomes the most fascinating individual in the world.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can handle conflict if you need to, but it won’t come up. You’ll be too busy applying and refining your many skills for navigating the world in a mutually respectful way. Today, someone will watch and learn from you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re honest with your feelings and you sometimes show them. But today, you’ll sense this is not to your advantage. If you bottle your emotions up through the course of an interaction, don’t forget to circle back and unbottle them later.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While it is in your character to be supportive, your sole purpose is not to play second fiddle to someone else’s drama. You’ll need to draw a boundary or set a limit in order to get back in charge of your story.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll deal in a realm where the rules are enforced and the limitations are real. Even so, with creativity, persistence and a little luck, you will find your workaround. The fortunes favor you today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll manage to keep the tone light, congenial and good-natured without being the least bit superficial. It’s because there is an unshakable depth to your humanity, and the world can feel it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The air crackles with curiosity. Distractions abound, the most interesting ones being far away. “Over there” may seem like the place to be, except it’s also a place one never can quite arrive at.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 23). Your lucky numbers are: 7, 10, 4, 44 and 15.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Existence may be multidimensional, but this is the experience that matters now. You’ll take charge of the day accordingly by focusing on what you can affect right now and leaving the rest alone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Statistics and facts have been manipulated to encourage you toward the action someone else wants you to take. Check the reviews and ask for personal testimony before trusting the marketing materials being set before you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It so happens that applying your charm in the exact right moment will earn you a prize akin to the emotional jackpot. Since the right moment is unknowable, just be charming all the time.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.