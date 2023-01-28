For Saturday, Jan. 28
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are those you feel safe showing emotion around and those who, for whatever reason, require you to be on your guard. You won’t be sorry you remembered to share where you’ll get healthy support.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s an opulent love you feel today and not only is it overflowing, but you also have seemingly endless excellent company worthy of its ample distribution. These are the good times.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Seasoned individuals will share what they know. It may not seem to apply to you now, but you’re open. Messages are generally absorbed when they are most needed, so whatever doesn’t apply now could be helpful to you later.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). In a sense, you’re running in a circle, but some of the most wonderful tracks, trails and journeys are circular in nature. Circles can be manageable, measurable and safe.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s a time to bolster your self-esteem and a time to stay humble. The trick is to go for balance in whatever season you’re in. Currently, you could use a confidence bump. Track and celebrate your accomplishments.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It feels wonderful to give of yourself, your talents and your time. It’s not lost on you that it’s only possible for you to be this generous because of what you have plenty of.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What you need most is out there, in fact it’s everywhere. Keep in mind that what you think you need may not be what’s best for you. You will have the good and right thing for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Since you can’t change anything you don’t know exists, awareness is the essential component in any kind of change you willingly make.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll alternate between love-based and fear-based motivation, neither of which needs to be judged, though it will help you to notice where you’re at.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The truth is a hot spot. It has a different energy to it. When you feel defensive or notice someone else does, it lets you know something true, partially true or believed to be true.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don’t have to worry about what people are thinking. That will change. If you took it on now, you would have influence akin to the influence of sandcastle architects 10 minutes before the high tide.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 28). Your lucky numbers are: 8, 1, 3, 34 and 16.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Growing your own awareness contributes to the wholeness of the world because focus is contagious. Look at the sky and others will also look up.
