For Saturday, Jan. 14
ARIES (March 21-April 19). So much can be salvaged with minimal effort. What’s lost gets found, what’s broken gets fixed but what’s chronically disappointing will only get more so.
For Saturday, Jan. 14
ARIES (March 21-April 19). So much can be salvaged with minimal effort. What’s lost gets found, what’s broken gets fixed but what’s chronically disappointing will only get more so.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The only time you don’t like a test is when you don’t realize it is one. You’ll be tested and you’ll pass because you’re ready, you’re paying attention and because you love the chance to prove what you’ve learned.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is not lost on you that ordinary situations provide the perfect opportunity to be extraordinary. So, you won’t wait until there’s a contest or show involved.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t need to play emotional hide-and-seek with your loved one, even if it feels like they are counting to 100. Instead of trying to skirt the issue and avoid the detection of difficult feelings, talk things out.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Consider the words of the great dancer Martha Graham: “There is a vitality, a life force, an energy, a quickening that is translated through you into action, and because there is only one of you in all of time, this expression is unique.”
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re due for some concentrated, special care. If you must give it to yourself, you’ll have a customized experience that fits just right.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are times when it’s best to take the high road, but if you rise above this current situation, it will only make room for bad actors. The regular road is fine. Walk on the same plane as the rest.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Being under pressure won’t make anyone change and in fact those who are feeling the world come down on them may stubbornly dig in their heels to resist. Without pressure, people want to improve and will grow naturally and gracefully.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll be inclined to experiment in the name of fun, improvement or advancement. Move quickly past the approaches that don’t work, of which there will be many.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Imperfection is human. A person’s flaws don’t scare you or put you off; rather, you are drawn in, seeing the opportunity to fill a need.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 14). Your lucky numbers are: 6, 30, 28, 15 and 3.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don’t like how it feels when someone is obviously trying to persuade you, but you rather enjoy the comforting lull of an admired influence.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You hit a new level of wisdom today. Your perspective allows you to focus on enjoying where you are and solving the problems at hand.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.