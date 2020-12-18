For Friday, Dec, 18
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You call yourself “easy-going” because you’re pretty accepting of situations and people. Although, when it comes down to it, you’re not so easily won. It takes a special combination to light you up, which happens today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If life’s a journey, then follow the rules of a savvy traveler; don’t overpack. If you bring half as much as you want to, you’ll be unencumbered. Rule two: Take twice as much money as you think you’ll need.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you have a choice, it’s better to copy someone who is already doing the work than to gather up theoretical knowledge. You could spend hours learning and still not have the practical experience necessary to do the job.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ve the sense that you’re getting ready for something, though you may not be sure what. The vision is as faint as a drive-in movie played in the dead of noon. Don’t you worry. Dusk comes soon enough.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If the best you can say of a connection is that it’s easy, then you’ve said a lot. Sometimes the best camaraderie is lighthearted, breezy and even somewhat insubstantial, as it gives you a break from the burdensome side of life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have the urge to share what you know, and it’s important that you do so. People will be better for it. Just don’t expect a response. This is new information, will need to be repeated and will take time to soak in
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Charm may be your go-to, but it won’t be your bread and butter. (Man does not live by bread alone.) Give extra attention to the tangible takeaway. What are you really offering?
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You successfully resist the urge to react to frustrating circumstances. Cool people keep their cool. Also, the calm allows your mind to move easily into problem-solving mode.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your attitude impresses others and makes your life a lot more pleasant. It boils down to this: No matter what you encounter, you turn it into something good.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 18). Your lucky numbers are: 1, 4, 7, 11 and 20.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). No matter how spectacularly enticing the deal is, it still isn’t worth chasing after. If the other people involved get that your offering is valuable, they’ll come after it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Much of your success hinges on sticking with the focus and topics that inspire, entertain, forward the action, engender trust and feel all-around wholesome and healthy.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Fear can topple you, or you can topple fear. When you think about all the things you do now that you couldn’t do before, you realize just how effective you are when you face fear head-on.