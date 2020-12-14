For Monday, Dec. 14
ARIES (March 21-April 19). To you, seeing someone you love mess up or experience loss or pain is far worse than experiencing those things yourself. And yet, when you think about it, you wouldn’t trade the lessons you’ve learned for anything.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Good-fortune move: Drum up gratitude for the unchanging pillars of your current day to day. Like statues you can visit any time, under varying weather and light, they remain, faces fixed on the same horizon.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is not selfish to focus on your own satisfaction. It is also not easily accomplished, as real satisfaction is highly personal and takes introspection and work to accomplish — all well worth the effort.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). They were doing the best they could when they made those mistakes that harshly affected you. Turn a soft heart and a kind eye their way, and then welcome the divine fuel injection that will power your next act of grace.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Feelings of grandeur (which all are sometimes prone to) can inspire fantasy, provide momentary escape and point the way to your next move. Even so, they are best indulged briefly, kept private and then brought down to Earth.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You fear that, were you to give in to an attraction, you’d be off track with your agenda. These two parts of you, the attracted and the task master, needn’t be at war. Brainstorm. There’s a way to integrate them.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is a difference between retreating to hide out and retreating to regroup. You are not afraid of what’s going on, but you need time to process it and come up with a plan.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll deal with a complicated situation. You haven’t struck the answer yet, but you will. Keep trying to put yourself in the shoes of different people involved. This one will unravel with patience and empathy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Surround yourself with the sacred and the day takes on a hallowed tone. It’s worth dipping into, but don’t be surprised if you have a low tolerance for the gravity. When it’s time, let the pendulum swing, guilt-free into stupidity.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 14). Your lucky numbers are: 16, 39, 4, 31 and 12.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though you are a single individual, you play a role in the trajectory of human evolution. Advances will occur, as they always have — sporadically at first, with individuals at the forefront. Why not you?
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Reaffirm that you are your own authority. It will clarify and quiet your inner conversation — no more wondering whom to follow — and will eliminate the outside competition for your attention and allegiance.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Sunshine and exercise, more water, less worry: It’s easy to say, harder to remember to do. Consider this your reminder. You are important. People need you to be the best you can be.