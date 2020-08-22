For Saturday, Aug. 22
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You already know what you like, so do something else. Better to find out that you have a great range of likes than to narrow your scope and be stuck trying to satisfy niche preferences.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The spotlight is on someone near and this comes as a comfort because you shine when playing a supporting role. You’ll observe and note what to do and what not to do when it’s your turn.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s mighty fine when the thing that feels good actually is good, though it won’t always be the case today.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Human perception (and indeed, survival) depends on filtering out more than what we let into our awareness. You may be noticing a lot more than the others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s going well. It doesn’t mean that all the lights are green or that the journey is comfortable, cool and frustration-free. It just means that you are actually getting somewhere.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 22). Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 7, 38 and 1.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you know where you want to go but not how to get there, don’t worry. You’ll figure it out. If you don’t know where to go, then wait until you get an idea.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Most of the offers that come from the world of commerce aren’t even worth the time it takes to read the small print. Navigate via intuition and the advice of trusted friends.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The remedy to get past fear and discomfort is to do the very thing you would most want to avoid. You don’t have to do it a lot though because once or twice will get you over things quite nicely today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Parent/child relationships are often found between unrelated people. A degree of enlightenment will come with noticing how your relationship with a loved one reflects the bond you share with a parent.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your heart is so lusciously light today, it will interfere with the laws of gravity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are a deft charmer when you want to be. Today, you’ll be drawn to cut your skills on a hard audience.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Like the water that is your sign’s element, you can be soft, soothing and seductive, or you can be as dangerous as the mighty crashing wave.
