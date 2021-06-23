For Wednesday, June 23
ARIES (March 21-April 19). At first glance, it would seem you’re in a mood to take a chance, risk rejection, go for the big spoils. Upon further assessment, this isn’t a mood at all. It’s an orientation built to last.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The complexity of a relationship will baffle you. Each nuance has meaning split open and reflecting an opposite meaning, like light refracted through crystals, dazzling and disorienting. The conquest is the surrender.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What you seek is inside yourself, but if you can’t see it and don’t know what it is, so what if you happen to be carrying it around? To recognize the internal quality, you need the external pursuit. Vision requires light from the outside.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll construct your plan like any master builder, one brick at a time until it’s complete. It’s a comfort knowing tomorrow you’ll be living in the fruit of today’s effort. Can you also enjoy the labor?
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 23). Your lucky numbers are: 4, 11, 2, 6 and 15.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The sort of work required will be deep and concentrated. It won’t pair well with shallow, vain pursuits. It will be impossible to do this work in a place of distraction, which every place is now, unless you silence your phone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There is an uncoordinated, improvised quality to the day’s unfolding, to the point where you might even call it a mess. Lovely things are born of messes, though, and in fact, messiness is just a fact of birth.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Groups are tricky. Shop around to find the right one. A good fit would be a place in which the spirit with which the endeavor is approached harmonizes with the endeavor itself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have patience with those who seem to need to puff themselves up, posture and jockey for position. Fame and power are what people go for before they understand what they really crave, which is a union with their own soul.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The difficulties will clear up in stages. Get interested instead of frustrated. The more curious you are about how things work, the more they will reveal themselves to you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Constructive daydreaming is a joy and the most productive way to spend your creativity, as long as you keep track of where you’ve traveled on this journey of imagination.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Roses have thorns. Chocolate is a bitter bean. The classic love stories involve the tragic longing of lovers who, for some reason, can’t unite. Strip the thorns; add sugar; remove the obstacle. Viva capability!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You want enough order in your environment to allow for unobstructed movement to achievable aims. But don’t expect or even strive for things to be perfect. Too much order is uninspiring and strangely demotivating. Strike a balance.