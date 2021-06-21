For Monday, June 21
ARIES (March 21-April 19). No one likes to work with substandard tools, and to feel cornered into doing so under pressurized circumstances is even worse. Yet, this is exactly the recipe for today’s magic.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To practice peace is to feel a kinship with the people next to you even when they do not believe as you do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s nice when everyone gets along, but nice circumstances seldom bring out the best in people. So when the energy is harmonious, enjoy it. And when it’s not, you’ll seize the chance to sharpen yourself.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 21). Your lucky numbers are: 29, 30, 1, 14 and 37.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Today’s work doesn’t have to be in your wheelhouse to be worthy of you. You can find fulfillment doing something very boring as long as you know how it’s helping.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The very same ideology that once gave you a much-needed sense of structure and a helpful viewfinder for the world will one day seem outdated, limiting and perhaps even untrue. Ideologies age out; mystery is ageless.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). So much is possible for those who are willing to look stupid. Included among the spoils for the social and professional risk-takers is the possibility for friendship, love, profit and advancement.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You may as well make yourself comfortable, because the space between wanting and getting could be quite long. Occupy yourself in some way to lessen the tension of anticipation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are endeavors you can steer and endeavors that will steer you. You’ll be led by things like ingredients, tools and materials that seem to dictate to you how they want to be used.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The theoretical physicist wants to know: Do we exist in time, or does time exist in us? You would pose the same question about love today, as you feel you are swimming in it even as it flows from you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll be gathering intelligence, which is the first step on any large project and the step that tells you whether an endeavor is worth taking on in the first place.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The weak will bring down the strong in the manner of babies and puppies who melt hearts with their cuteness, a defense that comes straight from heaven, and usually with a ticking clock.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If you’re making mistakes, it’s because you’re making decisions. Give yourself credit for being in the flow, for it’s not for the faint of heart.