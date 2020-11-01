The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts will present the 40th annual Country/Jazz Fusion Concert on Tuesday with special guest Tommy Hooker.
The award-winning singer will perform with the Cameron University Jazz Ensemble and the Cameron University/Lawton Community Jazz Ensemble.
Directed by J.D. Little, Assistant Professor of Music and event organizer, the CU Jazz Ensemble and the Community Jazz Ensemble will share the stage with Hooker to present an eclectic mix of popular jazz, Western swing and country songs.
Raised in the west Texas town of Pecos, Hooker’s passion for music began when he heard a recording of Ray Price and the Cherokee Cowboys at the age of 8. He picked up a guitar and was soon playing in his brother’s band, then went on to front numerous bands in west Texas.
After migrating east, Hooker’s music became a staple in dancehalls throughout the state. He was the cornerstone performer at Fort Worth’s premiere honky tonk, Pearl’s Dancehall and Saloon, where he performed weekly for 7 years.
A popular performer in dancehalls across Texas, Hooker can be found performing every Thursday night at the Grove Events Center in Granbury, Texas, and on Sunday evenings, at the legendary Stagecoach Ballroom in Fort Worth.He also performs regularly with his son, Jake Hooker and the Outsiders.
In 2008, Hooker’s “Texas In My Soul” was named Western Swing Song of the Year by the the Academy of Western Artists. In 2016, he won the Pure Country Album of the Year award for “It Should Be Easier Now.” Hooker has shared the stage with legends such as Leon Rausch, Darrell McCall, and Hank Thompson, among others.
The concert is made possible by Cameron University Lectures and Concerts.