'Honor Among Thieves' rolls 20 for bonus heart
Courtesy photo

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is random, stupid and outlandish — a perfect recreation of the authentic “Dungeons & Dragons” experience.

This is a film that is wholly confident in what it sets out to do with a unified vision of a humorous “D&D” campaign gone awry with a demented dungeon master pulling the strings in the background. “Honor Among Thieves” is a great light hearted fantasy adventure that serves as a breath of fresh air in a theatrical window continuously choked by the same superhero adventures or grimdark dramas. It offers plenty of great action and a surprisingly emotional story for those who can’t tell their HP from their Mana and an innumerable amount of Easter eggs and lore drops for longtime tabletop failed dungeon masters. In many ways, “Honor Among Thieves” feels like a throwback to classic 80s fantasy adventure films that have been desperately missed in the last 30 years.

Recommended for you