'Honor Among Thieves' rolls 20 for bonus heart

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is random, stupid and outlandish — a perfect recreation of the authentic “Dungeons & Dragons” experience.
This is a film that is wholly confident in what it sets out to do with a unified vision of a humorous “D&D” campaign gone awry with a demented dungeon master pulling the strings in the background. “Honor Among Thieves” is a great light hearted fantasy adventure that serves as a breath of fresh air in a theatrical window continuously choked by the same superhero adventures or grimdark dramas. It offers plenty of great action and a surprisingly emotional story for those who can’t tell their HP from their Mana and an innumerable amount of Easter eggs and lore drops for longtime tabletop failed dungeon masters. In many ways, “Honor Among Thieves” feels like a throwback to classic 80s fantasy adventure films that have been desperately missed in the last 30 years.
Chris Pine leads a solid and diverse cast of rogues who are betrayed during a job and left for dead. Pine’s Edgin, a bard, leads the group that includes Michelle Rodriguez’s barbarian Holga and Justice Smith’s Simon, a sorcerer with a severe self confidence problem. The three are joined by Doric, a tiefling druid, who looks like a mix of a human and a demon. She’s one of the many fantastical elements of the film that do not require any explanation or amazement. They are simply part of the world, and it’s such a refreshing approach to storytelling.
So much of the magic and fantasy on display in “Honor Among Thieves” would be too overwhelming if it was explained and grounded in practical systems. There are creature types and world events that are name dropped and the characters simply move out without the need to bring the pacing to a halt to engage in a long exposition dump. Longtime fans of “Dungeons & Dragons” will recognize Doric’s race and the name of Baldur’s Gate and who the mysterious individual is hiding in the shadows, but they’re unnecessary to enjoy the larger narrative and the character journeys.
The macguffin at the center of the conflict is an artifact that will enhance the power of the Red Priests in order to turn the entire city into undead minions. After Edgin and his thieves steal the artifact and are betrayed, they wind up in jail for two years while their former accomplice, Hugh Grant’s Forge, takes Edgin’s daughter, Kira, to raise as his own. Grant channels his best Boris Johnson impression as an aloof thief-turned-politician in league with the Red Priests, a particularly nasty faction from “D&D” lore. But the movie gives plenty of background to keep everyone caught up.
When one parses through the spectacle and the humor — both of which are top notch — the real heart of the film is in the relationship between Edgin and Kira. Pine has always been one of the most versatile blockbuster actors with his natural charisma and his ability to channel emotion and vulnerability on screen. Here, he’s a disgraced Harper, a former honorable spies across the lands who became a thief after Red Priests killed his wife and left him as a single father. It’s through these unfortunate circumstances that he fell in with Holga, who became a surrogate mother for the newborn Kira and helped raise her. Ironically, the topics of family and the film’s explorations of accompanying themes are handled much better than Rodriguez’s other family-focused franchise — perhaps, because the ratio between Pine’s ego and his acting ability is much more skewed in favor of the latter compared to the lead of the other franchise.
Hiring “Game Night” directors Jonathan M. Goldstein and John Francis Daley to helm “Honor Among Thieves” was a stroke of pure genius. The film thrives on its light-heartedness and its humor, but never lets it get in the way of the more dramatic moments of the film. Rege-Jean Page’s glorified cameo as Xenk, a mysterious paladin, is some of the funniest material in the film and he plays the role completely straight.
It just works.
There are still serious story beats that require that pause to take time and reflect. And while the humor is also there to add a bit of levity, it never becomes too obtrusive or tonally inconsistent, as has been the case with many recent Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Goldstein and Daley really struck a great balance in tone that makes the film feel much more like a random Sunday afternoon campaign at a friend’s house as opposed to a world-threatening event that will destroy the fabric of the universe if it’s not stopped. Sometimes, a film like this just needs to have slightly lower stakes.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is a film for both fantasy fans and longtime “Dungeons & Dragons” players and fans. There are some pacing issues in the first act which can make the film feel like it’s slow to get started, but it quickly picks up after the first 20 minutes.
Pine’s natural charisma combined with a very solid script and some deft direction by a pair of individuals who understand the fine balance between humor and drama combine to launch what will hopefully be a new Hollywood franchise. So pack your satchel with your favorite weapon, grab your D20 and rule book and head to the theater for some of the best fun you’ll have this spring.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.