Hogwarts Legacy' fans aren't bigots, even if franchise creator is

There needs to be a conversation surrounding the biggest new video game release of this month, and one of the biggest of the year, “Hogwarts Legacy.”
“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has been mired in controversy over the last three years for her for transphobic views since the start of Covid. She has spent the last nearly three years railing against the transgender community on social media to her millions of followers. It started in 2020 with a passive retweet of an online article about creating a more equal post-Covid world for “people who menstruate.” Rowling took offense to the idea that the article didn’t use the word, “women.” She would later follow up with a lengthy blog post, in which she claimed she was a trans ally and would march with them if they were “discriminated against on the basis of being trans,” but she was disturbed by the backlash to anyone who criticizes transgender rights. Shocking. She explained that she became interested in trans rights after a woman was fired for transphobic views and sued the company under British law to reinstate her. The court disagreed, stating that sex is determined by biology and is protected in law. The judge ruled against her.
Rowling used this new fascination for inspiration for a new book in 2020, “Trouble Blood,” in which a detective hunts for a cis (a non-transgender individual) male who wears dresses to kill women. The novel was extremely transphobic and served to reinforce the false notion that transgender individuals are perverts or degenerates.
Rowling has never fully articulated her views publicly beyond overly-written responses to complaints and concerns from fans. She’s never outright denied being a transphobe, though she often offers hollow platitudes of support that mean nothing.
In the last three years, the “Harry Potter” branding has taken a pretty significant beating. Social media is filled with people trashing their “Harry Potter” books in dramatic fashion or proudly proclaiming they’ll never associate anything with “Harry Potter.” That’s not only fine, it’s a great way to show your disgust with someone’s personal beliefs. No one is obligated to consume a media franchise they once liked at any point just because they have history. Rowling’s main source of income is the “Harry Potter” franchise and its residuals, so someone who doesn’t want to support her in the future could stop buying any merchandise or future releases and feel comfortable they’re no longer supporting a transphobe.
However, the vitriol surrounding “Hogwarts Legacy” is reaching a ridiculous point. Many online publications are refusing to offer any sort of coverage or reviews. Writers and editors take to Twitter and social media on the daily to proudly proclaim that they will not write a review or give the game any coverage, as if they’re expecting applause and adulation. I respect their principles, even if the grandstanding is a bit much.
The problem arises when those journalists and outlets who admit they will still cover the game — for any number of reasons like the fact it’s the biggest new release of the year and could sell 10 million copies, or that “Harry Potter” is still extremely popular or they’re simply doing their jobs as directed by someone above them — and they find themselves attacked, ridiculed and even threatened. Admittedly, a faceless troll spouting death threats on Twitter is nothing new, though still a major problem that Elon Musk refuses to address because he’s too busy trying to help give a platform to conspiracy theories and bigotry. But it’s still disconcerting to have a keyboard warrior spouting death threats because of a game.
“Harry Potter” and Rowling are intertwined like few creators and their creations are these days. Short of George Lucas and “Star Wars” no other franchise has such strong connections to its creator. But “Hogwarts Legacy” wasn’t written by Rowling, has no involvement from Rowling and is only associated with her via the property and the fact she’ll get a percentage of the sales. For some people, the fact that she gets a percentage is enough to not only boycott the game, but to try to shame anyone who shows an interest in it. This isn’t the latest “Harry Potter” mainline series book, nor is it some distant fanfiction sequel like “The Cursed Child.” It’s a game set purely in the “Harry Potter” universe, not utilizing any existing characters beyond some easter eggs and the school of Hogwarts itself.
For many “Harry Potter” fans, “Hogwarts Legacy” represents the realization of a dream they’ve had since they were reading the books as a child — a fully interactive immersive experience that allows them to play as a student at Hogwarts, attend class, fight evil and become an amazing wizard. The game is an 80-hour RPG that will check off any box a “Harry Potter” fan has for a video game. And the current 87 Metacritic score shows developer Avalanche Games did a great job.
Instead, it’s a shame that the conversation around what looks to be an amazing game is so dominated by Rowling and her bigotry. Discrimination of a group of people for any reason is wrong, and Rowling is wrong for her transphobic views. But let’s not act as if purchasing “Hogwarts Legacy” is anymore an individual’s embrace and support of transphobia beyond the few dollars of commission Rowling will receive from that title’s sale than catching the latest “Fantastic Beasts’’ film in the theaters last year. People should still be allowed to enjoy a franchise they like, even if its creators have problematic views.
There’s a concept called “death of the author” that states that an author’s views or history should have no bearing on the interpretation or enjoyment of their work. Some might call it cognitive dissonance, allowing people to continue to consume problematic media without feeling guilt. But there’s nothing transphobic in “Hogwarts Legacy.” Quite the contrary, actually, as the game includes transgender characters.
Avalanche Games is a very progressive studio and appears to have carefully crafted a great experience. Those who want to play the game should be able to do so without the judgment of others. Those who want to boycott it on principle should be able to do so without harassing others. No one wants to minimize the scope of the damage Rowling’s views have done to the transgender community. It’s also equally disquieting for transgender “Harry Potter” fans who found many messages of acceptance and friendship in the books that shaped the childhoods of many. But this is also a game that is connected to Rowling in nothing but name, and stooping to Gamergate levels of harassment campaigns against fans and journalists is too much.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.