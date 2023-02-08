Hogwarts Legacy' fans aren't bigots, even if franchise creator is
Courtesy photo

There needs to be a conversation surrounding the biggest new video game release of this month, and one of the biggest of the year, “Hogwarts Legacy.”

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has been mired in controversy over the last three years for her for transphobic views since the start of Covid. She has spent the last nearly three years railing against the transgender community on social media to her millions of followers. It started in 2020 with a passive retweet of an online article about creating a more equal post-Covid world for “people who menstruate.” Rowling took offense to the idea that the article didn’t use the word, “women.” She would later follow up with a lengthy blog post, in which she claimed she was a trans ally and would march with them if they were “discriminated against on the basis of being trans,” but she was disturbed by the backlash to anyone who criticizes transgender rights. Shocking. She explained that she became interested in trans rights after a woman was fired for transphobic views and sued the company under British law to reinstate her. The court disagreed, stating that sex is determined by biology and is protected in law. The judge ruled against her.