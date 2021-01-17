The “His Dark Materials” franchise always seems to ride on the coattails of something better.
Philip Pullman’s trilogy of fantasy novels have been coveted since they were first written and published, starting in 1995 with “Northern Lights,” but they never truly received worldwide renown and acclaim like other fantasy franchises. Following the success of Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy from 2001-2003, studios quickly moved to capitalize on the fantasy renaissance with an adaptation of Pullman’s books.
“The Golden Compass,” the first of three planned movies, was a complete failure — both critically and commercially. That it was also shrouded in unfounded controversy due to the nature of the series plot about a religious institution at the heart of a conspiracy to kidnap children almost certainly doomed its prospects.The would-be franchise was shelved and quickly forgotten.
Fast forward more than a decade, and another fantasy powerhouse is winding down — this time, on television. “Game of Thrones” had finally shown that quality, high-budget fantasy with sprawling stories and visuals was possible on television. As it neared its end, studios again looked to “His Dark Materials” to be the “next ‘Game of Thrones,’” as “The Golden Compass” was to be the “next ‘Lord of the Rings.’” This time, the books would be adapted in a medium much more conducive to the wide breadth of the story’s scope. After having just completed its second season with a third and final season commissioned to wrap up the trilogy’s story, “His Dark Materials” on HBO and HBO Max is neither gripping, nor completely forgettable. It features enough quality performances from its impressive cast combined with post-”Game of Thrones” spectacle to help distract from its plodding pacing.
“His Dark Materials” is set in a world parallel to our own. With a mix of steampunk technology and Victorian Era lifestyles and a splash of modernism, the world is interesting to explore. What really sets it apart from similar genre fare is the daemon — a spirit in the form of an animal that is paired with every human. They may look like regular animals — be them birds, monkeys or ferrets — but they are intelligent, talk and are deeply connected to their humans. To separate one from the other would mean death for both.
The Magisterium, an allegory for the Catholic Church, controls this world, and is at the center of a world-spanning conspiracy to help hide the existence of parallel universes. For the world to know such a thing exists would compromise its power.
The story focuses on Lyra, played by “Logan” breakout star Dafne Keen, who is the daughter of Lord Asriel, a controversial explorer who wants to prove the theory of multiple dimensions. He soon goes missing on an expedition and leaves Lyra orphaned. But he’s not the only one to disappear. Children and their daemons are being kidnapped. And when Lyra’s close friend is one to go missing, she sets off to find him.
The journey spans the globe and involves talking polar bears (a very proud race), witches and holy armies. Much like how “The Golden Compass” tried to frame its adaptation as a “Lord of the Rings” successor, focusing on the more fantastical elements of the story to create a grand adventure, HBO’s adaptation tries to frame itself as a “Game of Thrones” successor. At times, it feels almost too grounded and gritty — stepping away from Lyra’s quest to focus more on political machinations of the Magisterium and characters whose names you don’t know, nor care to know. The world-building would be interesting if it didn’t bring the rest of the story to a complete stop. The first season is only eight episodes, but it feels as if it could be pared down to six.
Thankfully, the second season improves on this problem — both from an adaptation perspective and storytelling perspective. The source material is improved, offering more action and plot movement to help speed things along. Producers were also more careful to leave out elements that simply did not contribute to the overarching narrative. That’s not to say season two doesn’t have its own issues, but the pacing is at least somewhat remedied.
At least when the main cast is on screen, they’re entertaining. Keen continues to prove she has a great career ahead of herself. British actress Ruth Wilson is haunting as the somewhat unhinged Marisa Coulter, who hunts Lyra for the Magisterium. But it’s “Hamilton” star Lin-Manuel Mirranda’s lighthearted turn as explorer Lee Scoresby that steals the show. I originally thought him miscast for the role, but he does a surprisingly good job of balancing the comedy relief and heroism of the character.
The biggest mistake one can make is trying to watch “His Dark Materials” and expecting the next “Game of Thrones.” They’re very different, but that doesn’t make the former a bad show. It has pacing issues, and can get bogged down under the weight of its own story at times. But it showed potential in the first season, started to deliver on that potential in the second season and is poised to have a great final season.
Two seasons of “His Dark Materials” are available now on HBO Max.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.