A high-flying, once in a lifetime treat is swinging into Lawton soon.
The “Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai” are coming to McMahon Memorial Auditorium for a special evening of flying, flipping fun. It’s the first time the Branson, Mo., group has performed in Oklahoma.
The event is presented by Paradise Concert Promotions in conjunction with The Lawton Fort Sill Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Logan Ralston, the Projects Officer for the Convention & Visitors Bureau, has been working to help coordinate the event and said that it might be the first time the group has ever performed outside of Branson.
“This is a big catch for us,” Ralston said. “Any event we can bring to Lawton is always a big win. We are always trying to bring new conventions and entertainment and recreation to the community.”
The show has been a staple in Branson for 23 years and is well known for its high energy acrobatic performance which is blended with a historical look at China’s cultural significance. The performance will feature over 20 acrobats and a full LED screen showcasing the groups journey from Shanghai to America.
Ralston hopes that this production can serve as a steppingstone for bringing more acts to Lawton.
“This is certainly a way for us to bring in even larger events. It shows that we are ready and able,” Ralston said. “When any event comes to Lawton, if they enjoy it here, we hope they will serve as a reference to others. We’ve seen many groups referred to Lawton from others that have been here.”
The Lawton Fort Sill Convention & Visitors Bureau is a non-profit organization responsible for promoting tourism, meetings, conventions and special events within the community. Events like this help to demonstrate the value of the organization. Ralston is confident that the production will help bolster Lawton’s reputation as a city that is ready to host big names in entertainment.
“We’re very happy to have them coming into the community and making a positive impact,” Ralston said. “Every time we have an event like this we see it as a growth opportunity. It’s a way to create sustained levels of interest for organizations and conventions looking to come to Lawton.”
Tickets for the event are on sale. For more information about, or a list of locations selling tickets, contact Paradise Concert Promotions at 591-2444.