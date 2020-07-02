The Fort Sill Apache Casino Hotel will be hosting its “Heroes of America Fireworks Show” for Independence Day and the free event will include an explosive good time complete with food trucks, jet fighter flyovers and, of course, the rockets’ red glare.
The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday when free parking opens by turning to the roadway just east of the Apache C-Store, 2327 E. Gore and following the signs. There’s limited capacity. With it being free for all to attend, you can bet it will pack up quickly.
“Everyone has been through so much over the past few months. We would like to give back to the community, so please join us at the Apache Casino Hotel for the 4th of July Celebration,” said Fort Sill Apache Chairwoman Lori Gooday Ware.
Due to CDC social distancing protocols, bring your own blankets and chairs. No outside alcohol allowed and no pets. No personal fireworks are allowed at all.
The theme to the event is celebrating our country’s birthday and recognizing all essential Heroes of America.
“People will have enough space for their own “personal picnic area next to their parked vehicle,” said Lee Bayless, Event Center manager. “It’s an outdoor event so masks are not required, but guests are asked to refrain from gathering in groups of more than 10 people.”
You can bring your own picnic or visit the food trucks on site. No grilling or open flames allowed. Bayless said that due to Oklahoma Liquor License regulations, no outside alcohol is allowed.
There will be beverage tents with $4 beer, $2 soft drinks, and $1 bottles of water.
F-16s from the 138th Fighter Wing will conduct a flyover at 8:20 p.m.
Fireworks are expected to begin at 9:30 p.m.
Bayless said that last year’s event was an overwhelming success with a packed audience on hand for the show.
With the City of Lawton fireworks show and Freedom Festival cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, this is the most explosive game in town for the holiday.
“Our community needs some good news, so we’re throwing a spectacular fireworks show to celebrate the birthday of our country and to recognize all of the essential Heroes of America who have helped us through these difficult times,” said Lynn Ray, general manager. “We say Thank You America.”
This is a community event hosted by Apache Casino Hotel with assistance from the City of Lawton, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lawton Police Department, Lawton Fire Department, BIA Fire Department.
In case of rain delay or weather, the event will be held on July 5 or July 6, Baylesss said.
“Apache Casino Hotel throws the best parties in the State of Oklahoma and we’re inviting everybody to bring their family and friends to join us for the biggest fireworks show in southwest Oklahoma and pay tribute to all of our Heroes of America,” he said.
