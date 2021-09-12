DUNCAN — It may be set in an air-conditioned museum, but that doesn’t mean that local cowpokes won’t be able to get a little taste of the Wild West at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center’s upcoming Lunch and Learn event.
The event will mark the fourth in the center’s latest public offerings. In July, “Ultimate Cowboy” Katey Jo Gordon dropped by the center to teach visitors about what it takes to be a modern woman on the prairie. On Sept. 16, Edie Stewart will stop in to teach visitors about life as a woman on the cattle trails in the 19th century.
Stewart will perform a historical interpretation of Lizzie Johnson, who is known as the Cattle Queen of Texas. Johnson earned her title working along the cattle trails during the days of cowboys and gunslingers.
“Lizzie Johnson was a pioneering woman who brushed aside gender roles to become a successful cattlewoman and rancher,” Scott Metelko, the center’s executive director, said.
Stewart’s performance will transport guests back in time to life on the cattle trails where Johnson thrived as cattlewoman, found love, and grew her business. Johnson was one of the early investors in Texas’ booming cattle business. After the Civil War, Johnson spent time reigning in stray cattle, building up her own bovine empire.
Johnson was one of the first women to drive cattle up the Chisholm Trail, the eponymous trail from which the center takes its name, which ran through Duncan on up to Kansas. But it wasn’t just in her business life that she was a pioneer, in her personal life she insisted that she and her husband keep separate property — highly unusual for the time.
“Join us as Stewart tells us what life was like for a trail-blazing woman finding success in a male-dominated industry,” Metelko said.
The heritage center prides itself on its commitment to celebrating the American cowboy. In fact, it’s listed right there in the center’s mission: “To celebrate and perpetuate the history, art and culture of the Chisholm Trail, the American cowboy and the American West.”
And, like Gordon is to the 21st century, Johnson, too, epitomizes that history and culture of the West.
Lunch and Learn programs are free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to eat during the program while they listen to Stewart spin a tale of the Wild West and female ingenuity.