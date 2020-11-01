DUNCAN — What do cowboy poetry, sidewalk chalk and a middle school choral group all have in common? They’ll all be on display this month at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.
When Scott Metelko took the helm as director of the center in February, he knew that he wanted to start a new, annual event centered around the arts. But then, shortly after his tenure began, his job changed dramatically. The center closed due to COVID-19 and the crew had to scramble to keep it going somehow.
“This event is coming together late because we’ve been dealing with what everyone else has been dealing with this year, COVID,” Metelko said.
During the summer shut down, Metelko said the center decided on mid-fall as the ideal date to host the event. Since it was designed to bring together artists from all walks of life, and it was being put on by the center which is famous for its cowboy exhibits and events, they went with the obvious choice to call it “Reining in the Arts.”
“We want everybody in the area that’s involved in the arts, whether that is music, poetry or visual arts like dance. We want this to give everybody a showcase and a platform,” Metelko said.
With three stages set up outdoors designed for social distancing, the event will bring together Native American dancers, live music, artists, cowboy poets, community art partners, local schools and more for an arts extravaganza.
Among the artists will be cowboy poet Ron Secoy, sidewalk chalk artist Alayna Hill and the Empire Middle School Choral Group.
“If you are a visual artist, you might not know what is going on in the cowboy poetry community, if you’re a dancer you might not know what’s going on in the visual arts,” Metelko said. “Artists of all different types will be able to come together, mingle and interact and see what else is going on. That will help enrich the arts community locally.”
The added benefit is that the community can attend for free and sample all of the performers.
“If I know someone who is performing as a musician and get there early and listen to some poetry, maybe I find out I like poetry,” Metelko said. “It’s kind of a melting pot in that way.”
The event is envisioned as an annual occurrence. While Metelko said he is excited for the inaugural celebration, he is also hoping to learn what works and what doesn’t to apply it to next year’s event.
“I haven’t been here for an outdoor event yet. Just seeing how people move about the space will help. We think we know the best places to put things, we will find out if we are correct,” Metelko said.
Of course, it’s not just the artists the center is looking to highlight.
“We want to get the community out here to see what Southwest Oklahoma has to offer, but we also want to remind people that we’re here,” Leah Mulkey, the center’s assistant executive director, said.
Metelko agrees.
“I’m really looking forward to getting people back here to the Heritage Center, sharing in all of the great art that is happening and helping people discover what’s going on in Southwest Oklahoma,” Metelko said.
If any individual or arts organization would like to sign up to perform at “Reining in the Arts” the center is still looking for performers.
“We’re trying to keep it within Southwest Oklahoma, but even if you’re outside of the area, as long as it is appropriate, we can try and fit you in,” Metelko said.
If you or your organization would like to inquire about participating, contact Metelko at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center by calling 252-6692.