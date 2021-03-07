DUNCAN — Art is anything that ignites a spark in the human soul. Art is not the object, it is the emotion that the object inspires. That is art. And that is what will be celebrated through the month of March at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan.
Youth Art Month runs March 1 — 31. The 2021 and the theme this year is “Art Connects Us.” The exhibition recognizes the artistic accomplishments of area students. Students from Duncan High School, FAME, Marlow, Elgin and Tomlinson Middle school, as well as homeschooled students, will have art on exhibit at the Heritage Center this month.
And it all kicks off this Thursday with an opening reception.
Staff at the center are set to host their annual Youth Art Month reception to honor the artwork of area students from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 11 at the Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan.
Youth Art Month is a nationally recognized program that was established in 1961 through the Art & Creative Materials Institute. It was designed to highlight the value of children’s artistic participation.
Originally the program was strictly for small children, but in 1969 it expanded to include secondary students and was rebranded from Children’s Art month to Youth Art Month. The modern program is designed to help the public recognize the value of art education and encourage commitment to the arts by students and community organizations.
“We are grateful to show our support for area students by providing a location for them to exhibit their artwork,” Leah Mulkey, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center Assistant Director, said.
Last year, 118 students participated in the Youth Art Month exhibit at the Heritage Center, which displayed 213 pieces of art from five school districts.
“The students always make such beautiful pieces,” Mulkey said.
This year’s theme inspired more beautiful artwork from students that visitors will be able to view during the opening reception. Artwork designed not only to inspire emotional response, but specifically to reflect the theme of connection.
Entry for the reception on March 11 is free and open to everyone. Anyone that can’t make the reception can still see the exhibit for free during regular museum hours through March 31. Other museum amenities such as theaters and interactive area will require an admission fee.
For more information about the Youth Art Month exhibit or the reception, call 252-6692 or email leah@onthechisholmtrail.com