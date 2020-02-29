On Friday afternoon, hundreds of the most creative minds in Lawton gathered together in celebration at the annual Arts for All Kick-Off Luncheon. This perennial feast marks the official start of fundraising season for Arts for All Inc. the umbrella organization of the city’s major arts groups.
Artists, writers, historians, teachers—they all came together to support the continued growth of Lawton’s arts and humanities.
One of the highlights of the annual luncheon is the presentation of the Lawton Arts & Humanities Cultural Awards. Each year, five individuals and one business are nominated in the categories of Citizen of the Arts, Citizen of the Humanities, Business in the Arts, Educator in the Humanities, Educator in the Arts and Artist of the Year.
In an effort to create synergy out of the awards, a separate artist is nominated to create the awards that will be present to the winners through the One to Six Art Competition. This year’s winner of the One to Six was local photographer Chris Martin, who created six unique photographs to present to each of this year’s winners.
The recipients of this year’s Lawton Arts & Humanities Cultural Awards include Addam Tate, for Citizen of the Arts, Linda Chapman, for Citizen of the Humanities, KSWO TV, for Business in the Arts, Phyllis Young, for Educator in the Humanities, Mandee Thomas, for Educator in the Arts and Sandra Dunn, for Artist of the Year.
This year’s guest speaker was Glen Henry, former State Director of Arts Education at the Oklahoma State Department of Education. Currently, Henry serves as an adjunct instructor at Cameron University where he teaches in the areas of Sculpture, Advanced Sculpture, 3-D Design and Computer Graphic Design.
Henry began his speech with an anecdote about a community that spent years building a castle brick by brick with fewer and fewer resources until “the last bricks were laid with mortar mixed with their own tears.”
Henry compared this metaphor of “mixing mortar with tears,” to the current state of arts funding.
“The state arts budget has been cut by 46 percent,” Henry said.
But Henry’s speech wasn’t focused on bemoaning the sorry state of arts funding, but rather focusing on a way to reincorporate arts into the curriculum of students through STEAM programs.
STEAM programs, as Henry explained, are STEM programs that incorporate the arts.
“We have to recognize how important the arts are to the community,” Henry said.
Steam, he explained, creates an educational framework for reestablishing the importance of the arts.
“Steam is about integrating the arts across disciplines,” Henry said.
Henry concluded his speech with a message of hope, that, no matter how small a community might feel, it is always capable of greatness.
“It doesn’t matter how big you are,” Henry said. “You can create a culture of excellence.”