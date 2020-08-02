Henry and Sally Ruiz Herzig will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 8.
The couple married on Aug. 12, 1970, at the Comanche County Courthouse.
Henry was born in Poland and moved to the United States in 1960. Sally was born in the Philippines, moving to the United States in 1966.
The Herzigs made Lawton their forever home. Both Henry and Sally are pioneers in establishing the renowned Lawton International Festival with both of them having served in leadership roles on the board. They also served at the Optimist Club for decades — both having served as president — and have been honored with achievement awards for their dedicated service.
They are active members of First United Methodist Church and have served together in mission trips to various countries including Mexico, Macedonia, Yugoslavia, Cuba and more.
Sally was active with the United Methodist Women ministry. In 2004, she was named “Woman of the Year” by the Business and Professional Women Association. The couple has operated a family-owned business, Herzig Sew & Vac, since 1970 serving Lawton and surrounding communities. Additionally, Henry worked for 38 years as a financial adviser.
Henry and Sally have five children: Dinah Lazarte, Matthew Lavender, John Lavender, Mario Herzig and Liezl Tolentino. They also enjoy being grandparents to five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
With a desire to impact students from other nations and a tremendous gift of hospitality, the Herzigs have opened their home to host three exchange students from Brazil, one student from China and one from Macedonia. These exchange students have become a part of their extended family.