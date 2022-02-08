Woman and heart attacks

Even though heart disease is the leading cause of death of women in Oklahoma, women often attribute the symptoms to less life-threatening conditions like acid reflux or the flu, delaying seeking medical care.
In the United States, someone has a heart attack approximately every 43 seconds. It occurs when the blood flow that brings oxygen to the heart muscle is severely reduced or completely cut off. The arteries that supply the heart with blood can slowly narrow from a buildup of fat, cholesterol, and other substances (plaque).
Know the symptoms of a heart attack
The most common heart attack symptom in women and men consists of chest pain, pressure, or discomfort that lasts more than a few minutes or comes and goes.
However, in women, chest pain is not always severe or even the most noticeable symptom. Women often describe heart attack pain as pressure or tightness.
Women than men are more likely to have heart attack symptoms unrelated to chest pain, such as:
• Neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back, or abdomen discomfort
• Shortness of breath
• Pain in one or both arms
• Nausea or vomiting
• Sweating
• Lightheadedness or dizziness
• Unusual fatigue
• Heartburn (indigestion)
These symptoms may be vague and not as noticeable as the crushing chest pain often associated with heart attacks. Women tend to have blockages in their main arteries and the smaller ones that supply blood to the heart — a condition called small vessel heart disease or coronary microvascular disease.
Be aware of your risk factors
Unfortunately, you cannot do anything about some risk factors. These include:
• Age
• Gender
• Family history of heart disease
• Race
• Previous heart attack/stroke
However, there are factors that you do have the power to control:
• High blood pressure
• Tobacco use
• High blood cholesterol
• Lack of physical activity
• Obesity
• Diabetes
Take care of yourself
• Schedule an appointment with your primary healthcare provider to learn your risk for heart disease.
• Quit smoking. Contact 1-800-QUIT NOW.
• Start an exercise program. Just walking 30 minutes a day can lower your heart attack and stroke risk.
• Modify your family’s diet if needed. For example, with chicken, use the leaner light meat (breasts) instead of, the fattier dark meat (legs and thighs), and be sure to remove the skin.
Kris Mullins, MD, Interventional Cardiology, Pavilion Clinic in Duncan.