Oklahoma Health Care Exchange

Thousands of Oklahoma health care professionals have agreed to participate in a statewide health information exchange.

 Photo by Getty Images

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of Oklahoma health care providers have joined a statewide health exchange that allows a patient’s digital medical records to follow them to most doctor’s offices.

And, thousands of Oklahomans now have their information stored inside that health information exchange that’s been in the works for more than a decade.