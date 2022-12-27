The flu and your children
Courtesy photo

The holidays are foremost in everyone’s minds right now, but, it is vital during this time to not forget about the flu. As a parent, the best thing you can do to protect your children from the flu is to get them vaccinated before influenza starts circulating in our community.

Contracting the flu is more dangerous than the common cold for children. Each year, millions of children get sick with seasonal flu, with thousands hospitalized.