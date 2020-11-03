Cameron University students in the Masters of Behavioral Sciences program are not letting the pandemic stop them from providing counseling services to underserved members of the community.
Utilizing cutting-edge telehealth technology, students in the counseling and marriage and family therapy tracks have continued their academic pursuits during unprecedented times.
The students are participating in their practicum at Cameron’s Psychology Clinic. The clinic was opened in 2016 as a training center for the students. Here, under supervision by faculty, students undergo training to apply for licensure.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic presented a challenge for the clinic, one that Joanni Sailor, director of the Cameron Psychology Clinic, wanted to face head on.
“The pandemic has thrown us a curveball, so we had to put our heads together to think about what we needed to do to stay safe,” Sailor said. “Telehealth is something that has been practiced throughout the medical community, so we looked to that to provide services through web video delivery.”
They began by looking for a program that would allow them to get all of the necessary paperwork clients need to be seen signed and returned with no contact. They found what they needed in TherapyNotes.
“We send the information through encrypted forms and the clients are able to sign it and send it back,” Sailor said.
Next, they looked for a program to provide therapy sessions through the internet. For this they chose a HIPPA complaint form of Zoom, the chosen teleconference platform of many businesses throughout the pandemic.
“It is specially encrypted to allow us to make sure that our client information and therapy sessions are completely confidential,” Sailor said.
The Cameron University Psychology Clinic serves a client base that otherwise might not have access to therapy services.
“We are a free clinic, we do not charge for our services and we really work a lot of the underserved here. People that are underinsured or uninsured who for whatever reason aren’t covered by Medicaid, we fill that gap for them,” Sailor said.
Of course one of the most important aspects of the clinic is that it serves as a learning environment for Cameron graduate students. Utilizing the telemedicine technology students are able to setup in a classroom with a computer and provide services to clients through the system with no fear of contact. Meanwhile, the services are able to be securely monitored by faculty through a separate classroom.
“It’s very exciting. This technology is new for everyone. This pandemic has pushed telehealth into a contemporary utilization and has allowed us to open it up academically for training purposes,” Sailor said.
Though it hasn’t happened yet, Sailor said there is a plan B in place if a client does not have access to the internet or a smart device to utilize the software. If the situation arises, the client will have a special room set up at the clinic where they can use the software while still maintaining a contactless environment with the student and faculty.
“Our program is a hidden gem that I wish more people knew about,” Sailor said. “And the support we receive from the Cameron administration for our program and our clinic is just outstanding.”
Jessica Smith is an MSBS student at Cameron who is in her practicum at the clinic. She never expected to be finishing her degree in a contactless environment but said that the university has done an excellent job of keeping the students on track academically.
But there were some hiccups along the way.
“Learning the quirks of telehealth, you know, with telehealth you are always going to have your glitches. But, it’s been beneficial because it is keeping us safe and our clients safe,” Smith said,
Additionally, the clients feel comfortable with the systems because they are able to sit for a session from their own homes, Smith said.
“Cameron has been very hands on with preparing us during this pandemic,” Smith said. “They have plans in place and our professors are so involved with the students in helping us navigate all of the uncertainties.”