Take back your life from sleep apnea

Aren’t you tired of being tired? Do you nod off easily during the day? Do you wake up and not feel great in the morning?
Sleep apnea is a condition that millions have yet don’t know it.
Common symptoms may include:
Loud or frequent snoring
Difficulty concentrating
Decreased sexual desire
Irritability
Morning headaches
Unrefreshing sleep
Silent pauses during sleep
Choking or gasping sounds during sleep
Memory loss
Daytime sleepiness or fatigue
Insomnia (“light sleeping”)
Excessive nighttime urination
Many medical conditions significantly increase your chance of having sleep apnea:
High blood pressure
Atrial fibrillation
Diabetes
Heart failure
Stroke
Coronary artery disease
Mood disorders such as depression
COPD/emphysema
Excess body weight (BMI >30)
All of these conditions are easier to treat if the underlying sleep apnea is addressed.
Obstructive sleep apnea is a common and serious sleep disorder that causes you to stop breathing while you are asleep. Your airway repeatedly becomes blocked, limiting the oxygen that reaches your lungs. This blockage may happen a few times or hundreds of time a night.
The lack of oxygen that your body receives during sleep can have negative long-term consequences for your health.
A Board Certified Sleep Medicine Specialist can evaluate you for the appropriate testing, and if you have sleep apnea, discuss the options for treatment.
Jeff Jones, MD, is medical director of Duncan Regional Hospital Health Sleep Institute