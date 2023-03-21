Symptoms of colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the United States. No one is immune to being diagnosed with colon cancer — it can affect any age or gender.
Generally, colorectal cancer occurs in people ages 45 or older but can also affect younger patients. However, if caught early, many colon cancers can be treated successfully.
Colorectal polyps (abnormal growths in the colon or rectum that can become cancer if not removed) and colorectal cancer don’t always cause symptoms, especially at first. Someone could have polyps or colorectal cancer and not know it. That is why getting screened regularly for colorectal cancer is so important.
Symptoms may include:
• Persistent change in your bowel habits, including diarrhea or constipation, or a change in the consistency of your stool.
• Rectal bleeding or blood in your stool.
• Persistent abdominal discomforts, such as cramps, gas, or pain.
• A feeling that your bowel doesn’t empty completely.
• Weakness or fatigue.
Men and women at average risk for colorectal cancer should get a screening colonoscopy every 10 years beginning at age 45. Several screening options are available:
• Colonoscopy: A thin tube with a camera is inserted into the colon to look for abnormalities. If a polyp is found, it can be removed right away.
• Fecal immunochemical test (FIT): A stool sample is collected and sent to a lab to look for blood. If blood is detected, a colonoscopy will need to be done to determine the source of the bleeding.
• Cologuard: A stool sample is collected to test for DNA changes and hidden blood. This test is done at home with the sample collected by the patient and sent to the lab for testing. If the results are positive, a colonoscopy is needed to determine if there are any concerns.
Reduce your colorectal cancer risk.
Nothing you do can guarantee that you won’t get colorectal cancer. But making the following healthy lifestyle choices can help to reduce your chances.
• Get screened. Screening exams for colorectal cancer can find the disease early when it’s most treatable.
• Maintain a healthy weight. Excess body fat is linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.
• Exercise regularly. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week.
• Eat a plant-based diet. Make 2/3 of your plate vegetables, whole grains and fruit. The other 1/3 should be a lean animal protein or plant-based protein.
• Limit red meat. The more you eat, the more you increase your risk. Eat at most 18 ounces of cooked red meat each week. Red meat includes beef, pork and lamb.
• Avoid processed meat which includes bacon, deli meats and hot dogs.
• Limit alcohol.
• If you smoke, stop. If you don’t smoke, don’t start.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact your primary care provider.