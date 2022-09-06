An experimental drug being tested to treat a rare blood disorder may also benefit people who have sickle cell disease, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientists have discovered.

In research models, the compound reduced the length and severity of vaso-occlusive crises, the most frequent and severe complication of sickle cell disease, said OMRF Cardiovascular Biology Program Chair Lijun Xia, M.D., Ph.D., who led the study. The findings were published this month in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Recommended for you