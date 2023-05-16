Study finds potential target for ovarian cancer treatment
Courtesy photo

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientist has discovered that an overactive gene appears to play a role in the development of ovarian cancer and that it can be targeted to kill the cancer cells the gene is connected to.

The gene, SDHA, produces an enzyme called SDH that causes ovarian tumor cells to grow and migrate. OMRF scientist Magdalena Bieniasz, Ph.D., found that in research models, about 20% of ovarian tumors have large quantities of that enzyme.