Children who have obesity issues are more likely to have those same issues as adults. These kids are at risk for health problems that were once seen only in adults, like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.
The good news is that childhood obesity is preventable with a few lifestyle changes.
1. Eat together as a family. Studies have found that families that eat dinner together most days of the week have children that are less likely to be obese and have healthier eating habits.
2. Offer healthy food options. It is essential to provide many fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean meats and proteins. Your kids may turn up their noses at some of these options, especially at first. But be patient. Kids develop their food preferences through exposure, so it may take several tries before they like specific foods.
3. Limit high fat and high sugar foods. It may be challenging to do this but start with making healthier versions of their favorite snacks. Stevia is a safe alternative sweetener to use to replace or reduce excess sugars. Potato chips, try thinly slicing a sweet potato, spray it with olive oil, and lightly season for homemade potato chips. (Bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes.)
4. Serve appropriate portions. It is vital to provide your kids with portion sizes that are appropriate for their age. Watching amounts can help children maintain a healthy weight.
5. Promote physical activity. It is recommended that kids get 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity on most days of the week.
6. Limit screen time to 2 hours or less. Screen time can have a negative impact as it can increase the risk of obesity in children. Replace screen time with physical activity or other activities that use creativity and imagination.
7. Be a role model. Kids learn by example. If you have a child already managing a weight issue, it can be difficult to make changes when they feel different from other family members. Being active and healthy as a family is a great way to support each other.
Taking small steps as a family can help your child stay at a healthy weight.
Mina Joseph, DO, is a pediatrician at Sanford Children’s Clinic in Duncan