Scientists identify key components of tissue regeneration

This planarian flatworm, from the lab of Oklahoma Medical Research Scientist Dave Forsthoefel, Ph.D., is shown near completion of regrowing its head.

 Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

OKLAHOMA CITY — For more than a century, scientists have been puzzled by the ability of the planarian flatworm to regrow its entire body.

A recent discovery at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation addresses a key piece of this mystery. The revelation may ultimately lead to improved repair of human tissue, said OMRF scientist Dave Forsthoefel, Ph.D.