RSV on the rise

Respiratory syncytial virus is making a comeback this fall, according to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A seasonal virus that takes a toll on young children and older adults has returned this fall with a vengeance.

Surges in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, typically parallels flu season, running from late fall into the spring, but this year’s outbreak started earlier than normal. This month, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported rising case numbers and hospitalizations for RSV in many parts of the state. The figures mirror national trends.