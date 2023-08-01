OSDH shares information on increase of Cyclosporiasis in the United States and Oklahoma
Courtesy photo

OKLAHOMA CITY – Since May 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and local and state health officials have been investigating an uptick in cyclosporiasis cases nation-wide, including in Oklahoma.

Cyclosporiasis is a diarrheal illness caused by a single-celled parasite and is spread by consumption of contaminated food or water, which becomes contaminated after exposure to fecal matter from ill individuals. Cyclospora is not known to be spread person-to-person.

